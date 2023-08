Children are invited to visit the Greenville Public Library this Saturday for story time.

Library Director Jo Keillor said you can come for “Mo Books” because they’ll be reading books by Mo Willem. Miss Shannon will be the reader. The story time gets underway at 10:30 AM.

The library is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call 664-3115.