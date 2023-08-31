Story Times At Library Sept 2 And 6

The Greenville Public Library is hosting two story times for children.

Library Director Jo Keillor said regular story time will be Saturday, September 2, at 10:30 AM. Story time for preschoolers and toddlers will resume Wednesday, September 6, at 10:30 AM. Both will be in the newly updated library basement.

Saturday’s story time is geared for those in kindergarten through third grade, however all children are welcome.

For more information, call the Greenville Public Library at 664-3115.