The Freckled Press Celebrating A Grand Opening Saturday

Greenville will be host to a bookstore soon. The Freckled Press is located at 118 Second Street, on the corner of Second and College Avenue.

Owner Rosie Baker told us The Freckled Press is a new and used bookstore and screen-printing company. They will have a loose-leaf tea bar, which you can enjoy while you browse the books.

The Freckled Press is also responsible for the monthly Farmer’s Market events in downtown Greenville, with two more to go, on the first Saturdays in September and October.

Their grand opening will be this Saturday, with a lot for patrons to participate in and enjoy. There will be a $1 sidewalk sale and the Good Nature Coffee cart. The characters Blippi and Elsa will be on hand; Blippi from noon to 2 PM and Elsa from 2 to 3 PM. Fantastic Pops, custom made fruit popsicles, will be there from noon to 2.

Rosie also told us she will sell new books; discounted books, which are new but were sent back to the publisher to be sold at a lower price; and used books, which are donated to her store. Eventually she hopes to launch a trade for credit program.

The sale of donated used books will benefit local school children. All money raised through the sale of donated books will be used to purchase books for local third graders. If the program raises enough money, she’ll offer the program for the fourth grade next year.

The Freckled Press will accept book donations at the store anytime.

You can find the bookstore and screen-printing business on Facebook and Instagram and online at TheFreckledPress.com.