Three City of Greenville Public Hearings In One Night

The City of Greenville has three public hearings scheduled for Wednesday, August 9.

The first hearing at 6 p.m. will be about a proposed business district in the city.

The proposed district encompasses 615 parcels, generally, the area in the central downtown portion of the city and extends to U.S. Route 40 and Interstate 70. The Greenville Business District Plan provides for public and private investment in public infrastructure, economic development, and other statutory-eligible activities.

A business district would be in effect for 23 years, and if approved by the city council, a rate of tax of one percent would be imposed as a retailer’s occupation tax and service occupation tax. Prescriptions and groceries would not be affected by the tax. Taxable items would include prepared food and gasoline.

The second public hearing is at 6:45 p.m. August 9 regarding the city’s desire to reapply for a state Open Space and Land Development Grant. If the grant was received, funds would be used for improvements at Buzzard Bay, including upgrades to the recreational vehicle sites . renovating the bath house and constructing a pavilion.

The city applied for an OSLAD grant last year and was not successful.

The third public hearing is at 7 p.m. regarding phase two of the Safe Routes To School program, also funded by a state grant.

The grant provides funds to install and improve sidewalks near schools. This phase of the project would cover Killarney Drive from Butternut to Chestnut drives, and along Chestnut Drive, east to Idler Lane.

Greenville has already received a grant for phase one sidewalk work and that is to start soon.

The public hearings will be in the Greenville Municipal Building.