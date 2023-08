At 2:44 am on Saturday, August 5, the Smithboro Fire Protection District was called to the 49-mile marker on Interstate 70 for a semi-trailer fire.

Upon arrival the trailer was fully involved in fire. Officials report there were no hazardous materials onboard.

Mutual aid was provided on the scene by the Mulberry Grove and Greenville Fire Districts.

The fire was put out without incident and personnel were on the scene for about an hour and 40 minutes.