Thursday is National Thrift Store Day and the Greenville Public Library is encouraging Greenville area residents to celebrate.

Library Director Jo Keillor told us if you check out materials from the library on that day, you can enter to win a $10 gift certificate to the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store.

No purchase is necessary to participate.

The library is open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.