To Have Deputies Periodically At Unit One Schools

At its August meeting, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education approved a motion to have Bond County deputies present in the schools when available.

The district will pay the costs.

Superintendent Casie Bowman said they have an agreement in place with the sheriff’s department. She said the sheriff has put out a schedule to see who would be interested and when they’d like to help in this way. They’re hoping for three hour shifts.

Board President Nathan Mollett said he also talked to Sheriff Leitschuh and leaned deputies will be asked to sign up, but it will be strictly volunteer overtime.

In other action, the board approved the 2023-24 contract with the Okaw Vocational Center in Vandalia. This allows Mulberry Grove students to take vocational classes at the center.