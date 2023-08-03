Two Fire Calls In Coffeen To End July

Coffeen Fire Protection District personnel responded to two calls the last two days of July.

This past Sunday afternoon, a four-wheeler accident occurred near the Montgomery-Fayette county line.

A Rural Med Ambulance crew received a refusal when it offered to transport the occupant to a hospital.

Sent to the scene were personnel from the Coffeen and Fillmore fire districts, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, and Rural-Med Ambulance from Vandalia.

Monday morning, Coffeen firefighters went to a rural residence. When the Coffeen District fire crew arrived on the scene, smoke was coming out of the basement of the home, but there was no active fire.

The cause of the smoke was determined to be overheated electrical wiring.

Firemen from the Coffeen and Fillmore fire districts ventilated the smoke from the residence. Fire crews were on the scene about 45 minutes.