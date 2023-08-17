Unit One Board Takes Action On Teachers’ Aides & Coaches

At its meeting August 14, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education acted on several personnel matters.

The resignation of Scott Voyles, as a high school history teacher, was accepted, and the board hired Kristina Hilmes as the new history teacher.

The retirement of Shelly Brimberry, as an elementary teacher, was accepted, effective the end of the 2023-24 school year. Brimberry is in her 19th year as a teacher at Mulberry Grove, and her 24th year overall in education.

The board approved a raise in the pay of substitute aides to $98 a day.

Katherine Criner was hired as a special education aide, after the board accepted the resignation of Karley Blankenship from that position.

Chelsea Icenogle was hired as daily tech assistant; Jerad File was approved as the yearbook sponsor and maternity leave was granted to Shelby Jansen.

Misty Mezo was hired as the junior high girls’ basketball coach and Emma Jackson was approved as junior high girls’ basketball assistant coach.