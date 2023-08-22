Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel Matters

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education met last week and acted on personnel matters.

The resignations of Haley Snow and Mary Beth Kuenstler as paraprofessionals were accepted.

The board hired three paraprofessionals, Ashley Evans at Pocahontas School, Jennifer Holloway at the high school, and Andrea Wight at Greenville Elementary School.

Jake Houchlei was hired as a night custodian at Greenville Junior High, Jennifer St. Jean was approved as a five hour food service employee at Greenville junior high and elementary, and Madison Gerdes was hired as high school assistant volleyball coach. Leaves of absence were granted to Anthony Bone, retroactively, Dodie Cripe and Lauren Hutchinson.

Approved as volunteer coaches at the high school were Stan Pickett, Bart Caldieraro, Tyler Hutchinson, Ryan Hutchinson and Chad Nelson for football; Jesse Shaw, Sean Courty and Evie Johnson for girls tennis; Allyson Loucks, Kortnie Dunn, Avery Cantrill and Gayla Brauns for cheerleading; Tyler Rieke, Judah Liss and Jeremy Martin for boys soccer; Joe Alstat, Paul Younker and Tyler Hutchinson for baseball; Allie Warchol for softball, Michelle Haller for boys and girls track, Anthony Macon, Cole Miller and Dennis Loskot for bass fishing; and Susan Corbus, Jared Busby and Abbigale Corbus for scholar bowl.

Greenville Junior High volunteer coaches are Brittney Paradee for softball, and Jared Busy and Abbigale Corbus for scholar bowl.