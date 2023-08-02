Unit Two Board Addresses Personnel

At a special meeting Monday, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on several personnel items.

Resignations were accepted from Daniel Hutchins as a maintenance employee, Tess Lohman as a paraprofessional at the Greenville Elementary School and Karlee Skelton as a pre-kindergarten teacher.

The board hired:

Chloe Foppe as an extended school year deaf and hard of hearing teacher,

Kate Kampwerth as a speech and language pathologist,

Mary Ashley Barber as a Pre-School For All pre-kindergarten teacher at the Early Childhood Center,

Angela Wall as a long-term substitute pre-kindergarten teacher at Pocahontas School,

Brooke Weathers as an administrative assistant at the high school,

Mya Tinsley as a paraprofessional at Greenville Elementary School, and

Ruth Hanebrink as the cross country coach at the high school.

Betsey Carter was transferred from food service to a pre-kindergarten paraprofessional position, and William Tom McCarty was transferred from a night shift custodian at Greenville Junior High to a maintenance department position.