Unit Two Board Addresses Personnel

At a special meeting Monday, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on several personnel items.
Resignations were accepted from Daniel Hutchins as a maintenance employee, Tess Lohman as a paraprofessional at the Greenville Elementary School and Karlee Skelton as a pre-kindergarten teacher.
The board hired:
Chloe Foppe as an extended school year deaf and hard of hearing teacher,
Kate Kampwerth as a speech and language pathologist,
Mary Ashley Barber as a Pre-School For All pre-kindergarten teacher at the Early Childhood Center,
Angela Wall as a long-term substitute pre-kindergarten teacher at Pocahontas School,
Brooke Weathers as an administrative assistant at the high school,
Mya Tinsley as a paraprofessional at Greenville Elementary School, and
Ruth Hanebrink as the cross country coach at the high school.
Betsey Carter was transferred from food service to a pre-kindergarten paraprofessional position, and William Tom McCarty was transferred from a night shift custodian at Greenville Junior High to a maintenance department position.