Unit Two Board Approves Sorento School Property Sale

Meeting in special session Monday evening, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education sold the Sorento School property to the Village of Sorento.

A motion to approve the sale was made, then before a vote was taken, Board Member Don Wall of Sorento amended the motion to remove from the sales contract a provision that prohibits the use of the premises as a public school for grades kindergarten through 12th.

Wall asked why that was in the contract.

Superintendent Wes Olson addressed the question, noting it had to do with a rumor this plays in with detachment and possibly Mt. Olive having a school. He said a majority of the board found it to be suitable language. He pointed out the language doesn’t prohibit a Pre-K from being there, but said he understood the board didn’t want to give up the facility just for it to be given to another district.

Click below to hear more of his comments:

The detachment issue mentioned by Olson refers to a suit in Bond County Circuit Court, by The Sorento Parents Committee of 10, against the Regional Office of Education and Unit 2, challenging the ROE board’s decision to deny a request to allow the Sorento area to annex into the Mt. Olive school district, since the Bond County Unit 2 board voted to close Sorento School.

That legal action remains in court.

At Monday’s meeting, Board Member Stephanie Gerl, also from Sorento, commented if Sorento was able to annex, they should be able to have a school in their hometown, and any school board should celebrate the fact that children would be able to be educated in their hometown, regardless of what district they are in.

A vote on Wall’s amendment, second by Gerl, was defeated 2-5, with Adam Simmonds, Ryan Reavis, Aimee Frey, Randi Workman, and Dylan Carr voting no.

The motion to approve the sale was then passed 7-0.

The property is being sold to the village, through an intergovernmental agreement, for $10. The village will pay closing costs, and expenses. The closing is to occur no later than September 17.

The board also approved a motion, 7-0, to repeal its previous resolution of July 19 to sell the Sorento property by sealed bid.