Unit Two Committees Meeting Wednesday

Committees of the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, August 9 in the high school library.

The Policy and Curriculum Committee will gather at 4 p.m. to review policies.

At 4:30 p.m. the Facilities and Transportation Committee will discuss the beginning of the school year, the new gymnasium and expanded cafeteria, high school roof needs and a long-term facility update.

The tentative fiscal year 2024 budget will be discussed at the Finance Committee meeting, which is to begin at 5 p.m.