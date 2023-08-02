Vandalia Man Pleads To Five Porn Charges

Ferrell M. Kissiar, age 47, of Vandalia, pleaded guilty last month in Fayette County Circuit Court to five pornography charges.

He was sentenced to a total of 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with credit for 871 days served.

The defendant was arrested in 2021 as part of a child pornography ring.

Kissiar entered negotiated pleas of guilty to dissemination of child pornography, reproduction of child pornography, indecent solicitation of an adult, and two counts of child pornography possession.

The state dismissed five other criminal counts against Kissiar, as part of the negotiated plea agreement.

Two other defendants, arrested in the same pornography investigation, pleaded guilty in May to charges. The investigation was conducted by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Vandalia Police Department.