VP McNary Named FNB Chief Lending Officer

Steve Henna, The FNB Community Bank President, has announced the appointment of bank vice-president Ty McNary as Chief Lending Officer.

“I am thankful for the exciting opportunity to continue providing our customers with excellent customer service while serving as Chief Lending Officer,” stated McNary. “This new role will allow me to utilize and grow my current skill set while serving our team and customers, alike.”

McNary, a Vandalia native, earned a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Production, with a minor in Economics, from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He furthered his agricultural career at Effingham Equity focusing on Sales and Administration. His banking career started in 2000 at First Bank where he began working as an Ag Loan Officer.

McNary began his career at The FNB Community Bank in 2004. He was able to implement his prior banking knowledge into his new career, where he would take on the role as Loan Officer, as well as Bank Security Officer.

“Ty’s knowledge and experience in lending will allow him to thrive in his new role as Chief Lending Officer,” Henna expressed. “He has always been a strong asset to The FNB Community Bank, and his promotion is very well deserved.”

As Chief Lending Officer, McNary will lead and direct overall lending operations. He will provide leadership and guidance to a team of loan officers, as well as maintain a portfolio of loans. He will continue to advocate and communicate the bank’s vision while driving organizational change. McNary will also continue to participate in recommending policies to the Board that certainly ensure the safety and soundness of The FNB Community Bank.

McNary has been actively involved in local initiatives for many years. For 15 years, he volunteered at the Vandalia Fire Department. He is currently a trustee for McInturff Cemetery.

McNary is also a current member of the Vandalia Sports Boosters, as well as the current president for the Vandalia Park District, in which he had been a board member for 8 years.

The FNB Community Bank was founded in 1865 and has locations in Vandalia, Ramsey, Patoka, Mulberry Grove, and Greenville.