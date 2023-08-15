Women’s Alliance Backpack Program A Huge Success

The Greenville Women’s Alliance was formed this year and for its first project, the alliance presented a backpack program.

It was conducted this past Friday at Jaycee Park in Greenville and was a huge success.

Volunteers worked hard for several hours to fill backpacks with school supplies. Eleven vendors provided activities for the kids.

Joellen Vohlken, president of the alliance, said from Day One, the project needed to be about community or it wouldn’t happen. She said many people jumped into the project and everyone seemed to have a good time. She said the kids had fun and everyone left feeling supported and loved.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel asked her how many backpacks were distributed. She said most families averaged 3 to 4 kids. Some brought as many as 8. Vohlken believes they filled around 500 backpacks and still had some materials left.

Students from throughout Bond County were invited to participate. Donations of cash and school items resulted in backpacks and supplies being provided at no cost to the children. There were also free drinks and food. Free coats were also offered to the boys and girls.

Vohlken said the event was all about community and supporting each other.