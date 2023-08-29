Workman Writes Childrens Book

Bond County Circuit Clerk Randy Workman is now a published author.

Her first book came out August 15.

It is titled “Conway’s Journey” and is available in Kindle, hardback and paperback form through Amazon.

Workman told WGEL she has always liked to write. She said former Greenville High School teacher Mary Young started her love for writing during her senior year.

Workman has a concrete pig that she purchased from her grandparent’s estate auction. She placed it on her porch and decorates it for holidays. She decided to tell the story of her family, based on everything that concrete pig had been witness to.

She talked about the writing process for the book happened in about one day. She said she started writing one day and it all flowed within about an hour. She showed it to some family and friends and they pushed her to keep doing something with the story. She secured the copyright and began looking for illustrators. She said the process took a lot of patience, which was tough for her, but it was fun.

The illustrator lives in Ukraine, and Randi said the entire process for the illustrations to be completed took about eight months.

She said lots of folks tell her the book is a tearjerker, which she believes is because everyone has some special piece of memorabilia from their families. The book tells the story of how the family came to the farm, and how eventually things slowed down and the farm is sold. The family is back one more time for the sale and Conway, the pig, is worried because he’s old and his paint has chipped off, and he’s wondering where he’ll end up.

Once again, the book, “Conway’s Journey,” is available on Amazon.