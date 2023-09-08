2023 WGEL Pie Auction To Benefit The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation

WGEL’s Annual Great Celebrity Pie Auction is coming up, Tuesday-Thursday, September 12-14!!! Tune in to hear local folks auctioning their pies to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation. Get your friends together and make a bid to support a great cause!

Our pie bakers this year include…

Tuesday, September 12:

7:00 a.m. Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert, State’s Attorney Dora Man & Coroner Tony Brooks

7:30 a.m. Mulberry Grove Elementary Principal/Athletic Director Adam Haston & Unit 1 Superintendent Casie Bowman

8:00 a.m. Tim Watson from Hecht Chevrolet Vandalia

8:30 a.m. FCC Pastor Tyson Graber & WGEL Farm Reporter Joe Doll

9:00 a.m. Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert and Patti Brooks & Gina Goldsmith with the LRCF

9:30 a.m. County Board Members Wes Pourchot & Jacob Rayl

Wednesday, September 13:

7:00 a.m. State Representative Charlie Meier

7:30 a.m. Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson & Pocahontas Principal Chad Nelson

8:00 a.m. Lauren Robison & Megan Eyman from The FNB Community Bank

8:30 a.m. Greenville Economic Development Director Bill Walker

9:00 a.m. Elaine McNamara, Chamber Executive Director & Director of Greenville SMART and Greenville Chamber President Curt Thacker

Thursday, September 14:

7:00 a.m. Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp

7:30 a.m. Comets Basketball Coach Todd Cantrill & Lady Comets Basketball Coach Quin Hammann

8:00 a.m. Bond County Chief Deputy Josh Hill) & Greenville Police Department Student Resource Office Taylor Hill

8:30 a.m. The folks from Bradford National Bank