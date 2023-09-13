$8,000 Second Day Totals Adds Up To $13,000+

Day Two of WGEL’s Celebrity Pie Auction to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation was another huge success! On Wednesday, our community rallied to raise another $8,000! That brings our two-day total to $13,212! Thank you, Bond County!

And thanks to Wednesday’s pie bakers: State Representative Charlie Meier; Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson & Pocahontas Principal Chad Nelson; Lauren Koch & Megan Eyman from The FNB Community Bank; Greenville Economic Development Director Bill Walker & City Social Media Specialist Mia Emken and Rosie Baker from the Freckled Press; and Elaine McNamara, Chamber Executive Director & Director of Greenville SMART and Greenville Chamber President Curt Thacker!

These funds go directly to the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation to help them in their mission to support Bond County folks battling cancer.

Wednesday’s auction schedule includes:

7:00 a.m. Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp

7:30 a.m. Comets Basketball Coach Todd Cantrill & Lady Comets Basketball Coach Quin Hammann

8:00 a.m. Bond County Chief Deputy Josh Hill) & Greenville Police Department Student Resource Office Taylor Hill

8:30 a.m. Brady Huber and Mike Ennen from Bradford National Bank