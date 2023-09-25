Activities At Library This Week

It is a busy week at the Greenville Public Library.

Jo Keillor, library director, told us Tuesday, September 26, is Johnny Appleseed Day and library patrons can celebrate with a free apple.

The library is also having an adult coloring contest. Pick up the special coloring sheet before Saturday, September 30, and return it by Saturday, October 7. Patrons will vote for their favorite and the winner will receive a gift card for Wayne’s Produce in Greenville.

All this week, adults are invited to participate in a tiny art contest. Participants will be supplied with tiny canvases, brushes, and paint. Artworks will be displayed until October 28.

No purchase is necessary to participate in any of the activities.

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.