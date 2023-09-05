Airstravaganza At Greenville Airport September 16

The annual Greenville Pilots Association Airstravaganza will be Saturday, September 16 at Greenville Airport.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature biplanes and balloons.

Plans include an airport open house, pancake breakfast, airplane rides in a Waco UPF-7 or Stearman, as well as rides in a Cessna 172 plane.

Weather permitting, Brad Haege, a balloonist from Nashville, Illinois, plans to attend with his hot air balloon.

Static displays at Airstravaganza include Wings of Hope from the Spirit of St. Louis Airport, with information about its mission of providing medical and mission assistance; medical helicopters from Air Evac and Air Methods, and equipment from local volunteer fire departments.

Kevin Kegin’s American Warbird will be flying biplane rides in a Waco. Rides are $250 for 20 minutes.

For additional information about scheduling rides in the Waco or a North American T-6, send an e-mail to kevinkegin@gmail.com or call 314-809-7101.

For hot air balloon rides, call Brad Haege at 410-6030, and for Stearman and Cessna 172 rides call 322-3532.