Blood Donors To Receive Carlyle Lake Camping Voucher

The American Red Cross, in cooperation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Carlyle Lake Project, is set to host a blood drive on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The blood drive will be located at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center in Carlyle, IL from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. Donors who would like to schedule an appointment should call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org. All donors are required to present photo ID.

The Red Cross works diligently every day to keep an adequate supply of blood available. The need for blood is ongoing, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In the United States a blood transfusion is needed every two seconds. To help meet the demand, the Red Cross and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers encourages eligible donors to give the gift of life this fall. Those who donate blood will be rewarded with a voucher for one night of free camping at Carlyle Lake. Vouchers can be used for any standard, single capacity, campsite at Boulder, Coles Creek, Dam East-McNair, or Dam West Campground.

For more information on this event, please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at 618-594-2484 or email carlyle.lake@usace.army.mil.