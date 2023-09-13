Business District Passed By Council

The City of Greenville will have a business district soon.

Tuesday night, the Greenville City council approved a motion to create the district and impose and collect a sales tax of one cent on the dollar by businesses within the district.

No one at the meeting spoke for or against the district.

The council vote was 4-0 with Mayor George Barber, Ivan Estevez, Blake Knox, and Kyle Littlefield in favor. Lisa Stephens was absent, but Littlefield said she told him she was in complete support of the district.

Before the vote Littlefield said this would allow the city to do a lot of things people have been asking for. Estevez said there are 102 counties in Illinois and 48 of them have a program like this. He said it’s time to join them.

It is believed the district will officially be collecting sales tax money in early January. The overall tax rate for businesses in the district with items that qualify for the tax will become 8.75 percent.

The city must submit paperwork to the state in October.

The one cent tax will not apply to prescriptions, medical supplies, and most groceries. Prepared food and gasoline will be taxed.

The district is to include the area of Interstate 70 in the city, north on Harris Avenue, up Third Street and encompass the downtown square area.

Economic Development Director Bill Walker said the city wants to use the money to help expand what can be offered to businesses already here and assist new business development.