Canadians Arrested In Big Bond County Drug Bust

Two individuals from Canada were stopped in their vehicle on Interstate 70 August 30 in Bond County, in what has been described as a big drug case.

Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann told WGEL it allegedly appears to be the largest cocaine bust in Illinois this year, with 125 kilos of the drug discovered.

Payden Davidge, age 33 of Thornton, Ontario, and Rebecca Kiczma, age 37 of Burlington, Ontario, are both charged with Class X controlled substance trafficking. The state alleges both brought more than 900 grams of cocaine into Illinois for the purpose of delivering it to another.

The defendants appeared in Bond County Circuit Court last Thursday before Judge Christopher Bauer. Their bonds were set at two of the highest amounts ever in Bond County. Davidge’s bail is $7 million cash and Kiczma has a bond of $5 million cash.

Both defendants advised the court they will be hiring their own attorneys. They also waived the right to have Canada’s counselor representatives made aware of their arrests and detention.

The Class X charges have a special range of imprisonment, upon conviction, of not less than 30 years nor more than 120 years. The maximum fine would be $1 million.