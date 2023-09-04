Carlyle Lake Coles Creek Campground Shower Building Closure

The shower building within Coles Creek Campground at Carlyle Lake will be closed beginning Tuesday, September 5, 2023, through the remainder of the camping season. This closure is necessary for the demolition and construction of a new shower building facility available for use next camping season, in 2024. During this period, the shower building located at Coles Creek Beach and shower building located at Boulder Campground are available for use by campers of Coles Creek Campground.

For more information, please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlyle.lake@usace.army.mil.