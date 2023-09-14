Cast Announced For Factory Theatre Play

The comedy production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” will be presented at the Factory Theatre this November.

The cast for the play has been announced. Actors include Nico (nee-co) Waugh, Sophie Borwick, Clayten Gan, Elusha Golovay, Ellie Schaufelberger, Chris Borwick, and Katie Peppler, all from Greenville. Others are Greenville University Employee Sophie Yaunches and GU students Nate Wirsing, Geneveive Ahlin, Alea VanDeValde and Katie Hunter.

Gabby Kunz is the play director with Gret Tindall, producer; Carrie Smolen, assistant director; and Kayla Piechur, stage manager.

The play will be presented November 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12.

The Factory Theatre invites community members to be part of the production team in crew and tech positions. If interested, contact Tindall at 664-6537.

The Factory Theatre is a community -based theatre based at Greenville University.