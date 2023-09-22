City Chicken Ordinance Passed

The City of Greenville now has an ordinance to regulate chickens kept in the city limits.

The Greenville City Council had an extensive discussion about the subject at its September 12 meeting. The ordinance was approved on a 4-0 vote.

The council set the maximum number of chickens allowed at 10. The ordinance grandfathers any residents who already have more than 10 chickens and as the chickens die, 10 will be the maximum.

The ordinance designates pen setbacks, and how much pen space is required per chicken. The city will require chicken owners to have a permit, which will cost a one-time $25.

The council acted after a councilman received a complaint. Council members expressed concern about the bad smells that could occur.