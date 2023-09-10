Coffeen Fire Department Celebrates 70 Years Of Service

At the end of August, the Coffeen Volunteer Fire Department held its annual awards banquet and celebrated the 70th birthday of the department.

The department was founded November 4, 1952, and by a vote became a fire protection district on April 12, 1980.

At the banquet, Seth Redman was named Firefighter of the Year and Most Improved Firefighter. He is in his second year on the department.

Walter Tarran was honored by the fire district board for his years of service as fire chief.

Six individuals were presented service awards. They included Bob Smith for 60 years of service, Phil Lee, and Walter Tarran for 40 years apiece, Russell Ringhausen for 25 years, Richard Beaudry for 10 years, and Breanna Wasson for five years as district board secretary.

New department members include Leah Stanfill and Trenton Phillips.

The Coffeen Fire Protection District Board consists of Robert Wessell as president, Jodi Summers as treasurer and Breanna Wasson as secretary.

Collin Wasson is district fire chief, Brayden Summers, assistant chief, and Hugh Saterlee, volunteer secretary/treasurer.

Department captains are Thomas Stanfill and Gabe Osborn.