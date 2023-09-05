Core Community Preparing For Another Class

Bond County Core Community was started in June of 2020 with the mission of lifting participants out of generational poverty. It has been successful in helping many county residents through its classes.

The organization is preparing for its fifth class to start in less than a month.

Patrice White, Core Community coach and teacher, spoke with WGEL about the program. She said the program isn’t all about finances, but that’s a big part of the twenty-week course. She said the group empowers people to succeed. The curriculum is called “Getting Ahead In Just A Get By World”. The program teaches life skills, covers relationships, and offers participants the necessary tools they need. Participants are asked to give the program two years to help lift them out of poverty.

She provided information about upcoming orientation sessions and the class, which begins September 25. Orientation presentations will be held September 11 and September 18 at 5:30 PM in the basement of the First Baptist Church in Greenville. No reservations are necessary. You can find out more on the Core Community Facebook page.

Fundraising continues for Core Community and volunteers are always needed.

To donate financially, contact Sandy Bellegante, Core liaison, at 618-699-1539.

More information about the orientations and new class can be obtained by contacting Patrice White at 618-699-9872.

You can always see more about Bond County Core Community by going to its Facebook page.