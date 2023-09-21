Council Approves Downtown Liquor Ordinance

At the September meeting of the Greenville City Council, members approved an ordinance pertaining to alcohol availability in the downtown area.

The ordinance amends the city’s use matrix to allow bars, taverns, and nightclubs to be permitted in the downtown business district.

The vote on the motion to approve was 4-0 with Lisa Stephens not present. Councilman Kyle Littlefield said he heard from Stephens and she was in full support of the ordinance.

Councilman Ivan Estevez commented some residents have expressed concern about nightclubs being mentioned. He indicated that while nightclubs are included, as legally required in the statute, that is not what the council wants.

Estevez said the council wants businesses to come to the city, and the ordinance is what is needed.

In August, Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp reported there is a sports bar looking at the former Watson building in downtown Greenville.

It was noted the council has the final say if a liquor license is issued to a business.