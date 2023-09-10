County Board Appoints FOIA Officer

The Bond County Board met Tuesday night and appointed a new Freedom of Information Act or FOIA officer.

The new one is Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp, and deputy treasurer Leisl Gaffner was appointed as a backup officer. Camp will immediately be taking care of new FOIA requests submitted to the county. It is an unpaid position.

Dora Mann, Bond County State’s Attorney, had been the county FOIA officer for many years, having been appointed by the county board when she was assistant state’s attorney. The change was made due to the state’s attorney’s increased workload and the fact there is no assistant state’s attorney.

Mann was FOIA officer for over 13 years.

Camp told the board she is currently taking FOIA training. She said Gaffner has completed the training.