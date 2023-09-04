DeMoulin Museum Employees Picnic September 24

The DeMoulin Museum is hosting its second annual reunion picnic on Sunday, September 24, from noon to 3 p.m. at the museum.

The event is for current, former, and retired employees of DeMoulin Brothers & Company of Greenville.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. The day will include a free lunch and a chance to tour the museum.

The event is open to all former and current DeMoulin employees from all departments, no matter the length of time worked there.

An RSVP is required by 4 p.m. Friday, September 22.

To contact the museum, call 664-4115 or email goatmuseum@gmail.com.

Last year’s reunion attracted about 30 employees, who reminisced and shared memories about their time at DeMoulin Brothers. Museum officials hope for an even bigger turnout this tear.