Department On Aging Celebrates National Senior Center Month

With National Senior Center Month in full swing, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults to visit their local senior center for the first time or to try a new activity if they’re already a regular attendee.

“Senior centers are a gateway to critical community services that can help older adults stay healthy and independent,” said IDoA Director Paula Basta. “They’re also places to make new friends, tap into your creativity, and explore new interests. This month, discover everything your local senior center has to offer. You might be pleasantly surprised by the wide array of activities to choose from and find yourself coming back for more!”

September is National Senior Center Month, emphasizing the tremendous potential senior centers deliver in their communities. Today’s senior centers cater to three generations of older adults, offering a vibrant, action-packed combination of educational, arts, and evidence-based health and fitness programming. They are also a great place to find volunteer opportunities that match one’s talents and experience.

Nationwide, more than 11,000 senior centers serve 1 million older adults aged 50-plus every day. Aiming to reach more older adults, particularly those who face physical, cultural, and/or geographical barriers that isolate them from their peers and communities, IDoA and the National Council on Aging are encouraging older adults to discover their local senior center during National Senior Center Month in September. To find a center in your area, please reference the list available on IDoA’s website or call the Senior HelpLine at 1-800-252-8966.

IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department’s programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/programs.html or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.