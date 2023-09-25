Deputies At Unit 1 Schools Working Well

Beginning this school year, Bond County deputies are making frequent visits to Mulberry Grove schools, as part of agreement between the Unit 1 school district and sheriff’s department.

Unit 1 is paying the officers who are working overtime.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Casie Bowman advised that the district will pay deputies from the tort insurance fund, and that is part of the updated risk management plan.

Junior High/High School Principal Adam Haston said he is pleased with the deputies being at school. He said the program gives the kids an added sense of security.

The school board approved the updated risk management plan on a vote 0f 4-0.