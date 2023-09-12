End Of Season Facility Closures At Carlyle Lake

The end of the summer recreation season at Carlyle Lake is slowly approaching, but there are still plenty of recreation opportunities available to enjoy before the facilities are scheduled to begin closing. Please be aware of the information below regarding facility availability for the rest of the 2023 summer recreation season at Carlyle Lake.

All U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) campgrounds will remain open into the fall season, except for Dam East-McNair Spillway Loop, which will be open year-round. Illini Campground at Eldon Hazlet State Park is also open year-round. Please call the state park office at 618-594-3015 for availability. Closure dates for all USACE – Carlyle Lake campgrounds are as follows:

Coles Creek Campground – 2 October 2023

Boulder Campground – 16 October 2023

Dam East-McNair Campground (North & South Loops) – 30 October 2023

Dam West Campground – 30 October 2023

Camping reservations for all U.S. Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds can be made online at www.recreation.gov or by calling R1S at 877-444-6777.

All public beaches including Coles Creek, Dam West, Harbor Light Bay, McNair, and Keyesport will close 14 September 2023. The Carlyle Lake Visitor Center will be open 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on weekends until 30 September 2023. All picnic shelters are reservable until 30 September 2023, after which a first come, first serve policy will take effect until May 2024. All day-use areas will remain open year-round.

For more information on Carlyle Lake, please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at 618-594-2484 or email carlyle.lake@usace.army.mil.