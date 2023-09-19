Evans Named To Community College Board

The president of Kaskaskia College has been named to a state board position.

Governor J.B. Pritzker has appointed George Evans as a member of the Illinois Community College Board.

Evans has been associated with Kaskaskia College since 2008, became KC Interim President in November of 2017, and was named the college’s 11th president in June of 2018.

He is an advocate of volunteer organizations and emergency services, having over 25 combined years of law enforcement, firefighter and EMT experience.

Evans earned his Associate of Arts Degree at Kaskaskia College, a Bachelor of Science Degree at SIU-Edwardsville, and a Master of Arts at Webster University.

The Illinois Community College Board consists of 11 members and meets a minimum of six times a year.