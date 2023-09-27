Extracurricular Hirings In Unit 2

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education recently acted on spring sports coaches and club/activity sponsors at various schools.

Coaches at the high school include Todd Hutchinson and Mark Jurgena in baseball, Steve Dannaman and Amber Helige in softball, Lee Coakley for boys’ track, Sean Courty for boys’ tennis, and Chris Swift and Brenna Weiss for girls’ soccer.

Club/activity sponsors at the high school are Erin Haake as homecoming sponsor, Jennifer Harlan as fall play sponsor, Joni Barth as color guard coach, Ryan D’Arcy as scholar bowl coach, Jennifer Dannaman as yearbook advisor, and Catherine Perkins as prom sponsor.

At Greenville Junior High, Susan Corbus was approved as scholar bowl coach, and Amber Pruitt as yearbook advisor.

Cheyenne Elam was approved as yearbook advisor at Greenville Elementary School, and Kim Quesada is yearbook advisor at Pocahontas School.