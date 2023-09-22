Final County Multiplier Received

The Illinois Department of Revenue has issued the final multiplier for Bond County, which will be used to compute real estate taxes.

The figure is 0.9418, which is very close to the tentative multiplier announced by the Department of Revenue last month.

So, when will the tax bills be sent out?

According to Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp, she hopes the bills are mailed by the end of October.

The next step in preparing the bills will be taken by the county clerk, using the multiplier and the levies to come up with tax rates for each county taxing district.

That information will then be presented to the taxing districts for review.

Treasurer Camp said she would like to get the final data in the first week of October so the bills can be printed and mailed.