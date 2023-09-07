First-Degree Murder Charges Filed In Fatal Troy Shooting

Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine has announced the filing of first-degree murder charges against a Troy man.

52 year old Michael S. Perham has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The charges allege that Perham, without lawful justification, shot Maha Tiimob on Tuesday, Sept. 5, causing her death. Perham and Tiimob had been in a relationship.

On Tuesday, September 5, Troy Police responded to Perham’s residence at 2146 Tramore for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and took Perham into custody at the scene.

Inside the apartment, officers located Tiimob, who suffered multiple gunshots and was unresponsive. Officers performed life-saving measures until an ambulance crew arrived, but the efforts were not successful, and Tiimob was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Bail for Perham was set at $1 million by Associate Judge Ryan Jumper. Perham remained in custody Wednesday afternoon at the Madison County Jail.