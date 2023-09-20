Good Crowd At Paws In The Park At New Location

The Bond County Historical Society’s Paws in the Park returned this year at a new location, Double J Doggie Play and Stay, on the south edge of Greenville.

A very good crowd attended the event last Saturday, with all proceeds going to the humane society.

Rachel Hundsdorfer, president of the Humane Society, was pleased with the new location and the attendance of dogs and their owners. She said it wouldn’t have happened without Double J and their staff. Dock diving, bounce houses, and the dunk tank were new additions. She said there were more vendors this year. Hundsdorfer said the event is all about encouraging the bond between pets and their humans. She appreciated the support of community members who came out and had fun.

Visitors enjoyed the costume parade, and the best dressed dog and owner contest. Many people also had fun getting Greenville Mayor George Barber wet in the dunk tank.