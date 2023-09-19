Good Day For Airstravaganza

Once again, people from throughout the area visited Greenville Airport Saturday for the annual Airstravaganza and Open House.

A variety of airplanes were on display and some visitors took plane rides.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Craig Baumberger, president of the Greenville Pilots Association, about the show. He commented on the wide variety of aircraft at the event. He also noted they hold the event to help expose individuals to the scope of aviation.

Click below to hear more:

The morning pancake and sausage breakfast in the hangar attracted a lot of people. There was also a car show on the paved parking lot and parachute jumpers were on-site.