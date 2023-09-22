Goodwin Joins Bradford National Bank

Ryan Goodwin has joined Bradford National Bank as a commercial and ag lending officer at the Highland location.

The announcement was made by bank President and CEO Mike Ennen.

Goodwin has extensive experience in commercial lending and treasury management, and will focus on business development, with an emphasis on commercial and agriculture lending at Bradford Bank.

The Pierron resident is very active in the Highland area, as a member of organizations and serving on the Highland Area Community Foundation.

He is a past recipient of the Bob Hardy Citizen of the Year Award, one of the most prestigious honors in the highland community.

Ennen stated Goodwin fits perfectly with the bank’s brand of community banking, and he will be a significant asset to the lending department of Bradford National Bank.