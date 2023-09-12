Graham Center Officers Honored

Three officers at the Graham Correctional Center near Hillsboro have been recognized for their actions during the January 2023 incident involving an unknown substance.

Correctional Officer Rodney Stewart, Sergeant John Schaake and Correctional Food Supervisor Patty Rufus were presented Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Awards.

On January 18 of this year, several staff members, and inmates at Graham, in one housing unit, suddenly began experiencing shortness of breath, headaches, dizziness, and nausea, and some had seizures.

Officer Stewart and Sergeant Schaake responded to the unit and began to administer medical assistance to those who were stricken. Food Supervisor Rufus also responded and assisted the facility’s nursing staff as nurses tended to the exposure victims.

FOP Corrections Lodge 263 President Scot Ward said, the three “rushed to help their fellow officers and several inmates, despite not knowing if they themselves would be felled by the mysterious substance. Their actions not only assisted their fellow officers but prevented a dangerous situation from getting out of hand.”

Stewart and Schaake were given FOP Meritorious Service Awards. Rufus received the FOP Back The Blue Award.

According to the FOP, the source of the sudden illness was never officially determined.

Those who were stricken were administered the anti-narcotic drug substance Narcan as a precaution. Twenty-two staff members and numerous inmates experienced symptoms severe enough to require treatment at area hospitals.