Greenville Electronics Recycling Event Saturday

The City of Greenville is sponsoring another Electronics Recycling Day this Saturday, September 23.

It will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the public works facility, 1307 South Fourth Street in Greenville.

A list of items being accepted and not accepted can be seen on the City of Greenville website.

All electronics will be disposed of in a secure and environmentally responsible manner after the items are de-manufactured and sorted. All hard drives are sent through a physical data destruction process to ensure data security.

There is not an additional charge for televisions and monitors that are not flat screen, LED, or LCD.

Greenville residents can drive to the site and a city employee will remove items from the vehicle.