GU Presenting Honors At Homecoming

Greenville University is hosting an honors banquet at this year’s homecoming on Saturday, October 21 in the Crum Recreation Center.

The Homecoming Honors Banquet is a combination of two traditional GU events, the Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet and Alumni Dinner.

Special awards will be presented and former athletes will be inducted into the GU Athletic Hall of Fame.

David Goodnight, from the Class of 1983, will receive the Distinguished Alumnus Award; Lindsay Burton, from the Class of 2018, will be presented the Outstanding Young Alumna Award, Kent Krober, from the Class of 1978, will be given the Gene Kamp Loyalty Award; and Carol Langley, from the Class of 1983, will receive the Briner Salt and Light Award.

The GU Class of 1973 will go into the Wilson T. Hogue Society.

Being admitted to the Athletic Hall of Fame are football player Robert Aguilar from the Class of 2002, football, basketball and track and field athlete Bryson Taylor from the Class of 2007, and Jamecia McCall, track athlete from the Class of 2008.

The 1989 men’s tennis team will also be inducted.

Emily Reinneck-Stearns will receive the Order of the Orange and Black, an honor presented to a student-athlete and selected by members of athletic teams from the two prior academic years. Reinneck-Stearns was a star player for the GU women’s basketball team the past four seasons.

Tickets for the Homecoming Honors Banquet are $50 and can be obtained online at Greenville.edu/homecoming or by calling 664-7119. Sponsorship opportunities for tables and ticket packages are also available.