GU’s Master’s In Education Is Among The Nation’s Best

Forbes Magazine named Greenville University as one of the top institutions in the nation to earn an online master’s degree in education.

That ‘Best of 2023” ranking by Forbes Advisor is part of the publication’s annual ranking of products and services in several consumer categories. GU was listed in a Top-10 list of universities that offer master’s in education degrees to online students.

“Being named as a top online program shows the dedication of our faculty to help educators further their knowledge and careers,” said Kasey Laughlin, Director of Online Learning at Greenville University. “We want to help those educators enhance their careers by providing a format that is easily accessible, flexible, and convenient to their current responsibilities.”

Greenville University was listed among ten universities deemed the “best options” for providing online master’s degrees in education. The Forbes Advisor article cited the GU program’s flexibility, no-cost application, and the four-degree tracks available (curriculum and instruction, coaching, special education, and teaching English as a second language). The study results showed that of the top 10 schools, GU was the least expensive and among the top three in graduation rates.

The article noted that teachers can advance their careers by earning a master’s degree. They can qualify for higher salaries or use the credential to move into administrative or leadership roles. Additionally, those with a bachelor’s degree in another field can often use the master’s degree program to meet the requirements to become a licensed teacher.

In the study, Forbes’ researchers scored more than 300 accredited colleges and universities offering online master’s degree programs. They used 16 data points in categories such as credibility, affordability, student outcomes, student experience, and the application process.

Laughlin added: “Our master’s degree programs include coursework on evidence-based teaching practices and strategies to improve student learning outcomes. We prepare those teachers to use techniques to enhance student engagement, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.”