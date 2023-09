The Greenville Plan Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, September 11 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building.

The City of Greenville is making a request to amend the Unified Development Code to add an ordinance for solar energy systems.

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp said the ordinance would address the city’s fee structure for business and residential solar systems.

For additional information, call the city manager at 664-1644.