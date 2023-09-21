Hill’s Fort Rendezvous Allowed Visitors To Step Back In Time

Many area residents visited the Hill’s Fort replica site at the American Farm Heritage Museum over the weekend for the Hill’s Fort Rendezvous.

The weather was excellent for the three-day event, which opened Friday with Bond County fifth graders seeing how life was in the early 1800s, when the fort was active. Several demonstrations were presented.

Saturday and Sunday the rendezvous was completely open to the general public.

Click below to hear Eric Reelitz, president of the Hill’s Fort Society give a review of the weekend to WGEL’s Jeff Leidel:

New to this year’s rendezvous was the appearance of the 7th Infantry group. A Hill’s Fort descendants reunion was held Saturday.

Reelitz told WGEL society members recently completed restoration of the monument and grounds near the original site of Hill’s Fort, southwest of Greenville, just off the Millersburg Road.