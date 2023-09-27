Homecoming At GHS

It’s homecoming week at Bond County Community Unit 2 High School!

Daily activities began Monday with Pajama Day.

Highlights of the homecoming will be a parade, the coronation of the homecoming queen and king, and athletic events.

The homecoming parade, with the theme “Movies,” is Friday at 3:15 p.m. The parade marshal will be retired teacher Marsha Disch.

The parade begins on South Second Street, near the First United Methodist Church, and will go through the downtown square, east on College Avenue, then north on Hena Street to the school grounds.

The homecoming dance and coronation is Saturday night in the gymnasium.

Senior queen candidates are Lola Carman, Sidney Griffin, Alex Pichaske, Tiffany Rohr and Avery Self.

King candidates include seniors Wyatt Emken, Kaleb Gardner, Owen Goodall, Nicholas Grull and Hayden Hibbs.

Each of the other three classes have homecoming attendants. The juniors are Kaylee Beard, Ramzi Stefanisin, Kaleb Johnson and Tanner Mueller.

Sophomore attendants include Ella Jurgena, Keeleigh Valleroy, Trey Melton and Michael Valleroy, and the freshman attendants are Ada Jefferson, Ryleigh Plannette, Gage Glynn and Drake Graber.

The coronation starts at 8:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Other special homecoming days are Dodge Ball Day on Tuesday, Barbie Day on Wednesday, Best of Adam Sandler Day on Thursday, and Blue & White Day on Friday.

The homecoming football game is Friday at 7 p.m. against Vandalia. The homecoming candidates and attendants will be introduced at the game.