Homestead Harvest Days This Weekend

The 35th Annual Homestead Harvest Days will be held this weekend at the Latzer Homestead grounds, just south of Highland at 1464 Old Trenton Road.

The festivities begin Friday, September 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., continue Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and end Sunday, with the hours of 7:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $3 per person on Friday, and $5 the other two days.

Visitors will see vintage tractors, gas engines, fire engines, horses, and mules, threshing and separating, hay loading and baling, and corn shelling and shredding.

There will also be living history activities, a craft, flea, and vendor market; and live music.

On Saturday and Sunday, the parade of power takes place, and there will be a Pet Milk bake off contest, petting zoo, and barrel rides.

For more information, call 654-7957.